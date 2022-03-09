Delight your senses while hydrating* your skin with Olay Fresh Outlast Body Wash and transform your cleansing routine with the rejuvenating aroma of pineapple and coconut water. Enriched with Vitamin B3 Complex, this hydrating* body wash gently cleanses leaving your skin feeling refreshed. It also restores hydration* so skin feels healthy. Our paraben-free body wash is formulated to work for all skin types and for all shower routines. Simply lather up and rinse away. It’s also backed by over 65 years of beauty science for beautiful, healthy skin you can see and feel. *Vs. regular soap

Refreshing & Restorative: Olay Fresh Outlast Body Wash cleanses gently and restores your skin’s hydration* so skin feels healthy and refreshed

Crafted with Care: Made without parabens and enriched with our signature Vitamin B3 Complex

Delight your Senses: The rejuvenating aroma of pineapple and coconut water wakens the senses and lingers on after your shower

Formulated by Olay Skin Experts: Backed by over 65 years of beauty science for beautiful, healthy skin you can see and feel

For all skin types: Works wonders for any skin type—dry, oily, and everything in between

Easy to use: Grab a puff and lather up with this frothy body wash, which rinses away leaving skin clean & refreshed