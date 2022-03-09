Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Olay Fresh Outlast Rose Water & Sweet Nectar Body Wash for Women
22 fl ozUPC: 0003700052387
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Turn shower time into a luxurious, spa-like experience with Olay Fresh Outlast Rose Water & Sweet Nectar Body Wash. Now formulated with Olay's Vitamin B3 Complex, and the pampering scent of Rose Water & Sweet Nectar, it hydrates skin better than regular soap to leave you feeling refreshed. It wraps your skin in a craveable fragrance and leaving you feeling refreshed.
- TRANSFORM YOUR SHOWER EXPERIENCE: Our rich, fragrant formula pampers your skin, leaving it more hydrated than regular soap
- OLAY EXPERTISE: Backed by 60 years of beauty science
- INDULGE DAILY: Our refreshing, scent-sational body wash will delight your senses every time you shower while hydrating your skin better than regular soap
- AWAKEN YOUR SENSES: The pampering scent of Rose Water & Sweet Nectar will leave you feeling refreshed and beautiful
- "B" IS FOR BEAUTIFUL: Now formulated with Olay's Vitamin B3 Complex skin care ingredient to help transform your skin