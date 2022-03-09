Turn shower time into a luxurious, spa-like experience with Olay Fresh Outlast Rose Water & Sweet Nectar Body Wash. Now formulated with Olay's Vitamin B3 Complex, and the pampering scent of Rose Water & Sweet Nectar, it hydrates skin better than regular soap to leave you feeling refreshed. It wraps your skin in a craveable fragrance and leaving you feeling refreshed.

TRANSFORM YOUR SHOWER EXPERIENCE: Our rich, fragrant formula pampers your skin, leaving it more hydrated than regular soap

OLAY EXPERTISE: Backed by 60 years of beauty science

INDULGE DAILY: Our refreshing, scent-sational body wash will delight your senses every time you shower while hydrating your skin better than regular soap

AWAKEN YOUR SENSES: The pampering scent of Rose Water & Sweet Nectar will leave you feeling refreshed and beautiful

"B" IS FOR BEAUTIFUL: Now formulated with Olay's Vitamin B3 Complex skin care ingredient to help transform your skin

