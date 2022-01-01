Olay® Cleanse Gentle Foaming Cleanser is specially formulated to cleanse, refresh and address the needs of sensitive skin. Take care of delicate skin daily with a fragrance-free formula that removes 2x more dirt, oil and makeup than the leading beauty bar. The rich, foamy lather leaves skin looking clear and blemish free. For an everyday gentle cleanse that keeps you feeling fresh, use Olay® Cleanse Gentle Foaming Cleanser. Formulated specifically for the special needs of sensitive skin, this gentle cleanser refreshes and cares for your skin.

Rich Foamy Lather

100% Soap Free

100% Oil-Free

Fragrance-Free

Allergy & Dermatologist Tested