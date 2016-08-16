Luminous is Olay's Tone Correcting Skin Care Collection. Watch your skin concerns start to fade with Olay Luminous Light Hydrating Face Lotion. The lightweight moisturizer hydrates from within to leave skin glowing with luminosity that lasts. The moisturizing formula penetrates 10 layers deep into the skin's surface to even skin tone and reduce the look of dark spots. In just 2 weeks, you'll notice plump, hydrated, and luminous skin. Our unique formula instantly quenches skin by releasing hydrating droplets with every application, leaving skin feeling refreshed and hydrated. Use this non-greasy, quick-absorbing facial lotion morning and evening to even skin tone and fade the look of dark spots over time. Reveal skin that's hydrated from the inside for glowing results you can see.