Olay Luminous Whip Active Moisturizer Cream
1.7 ozUPC: 0007560919640
- Light as Air with SPF 25: This powerful but feather-light moisturizer evens skin tone to give you a radiant glow while protecting you from sun damage.
- Delightfully Whipped: We've taken our Luminous formula and whipped it with Active Rush Technology so it turns from cream to liquid on skin and absorbs instantly.
- Science Meets Beauty: Our PearlOptics Science fades the look of dark spots, age spots, sun spots, and discoloration.
- Instant Absorption: Our whipped formula leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth, never greasy.
- Prime while you Moisturize: This will leave your skin with a matte finish and SPF protection so you can follow immediately with makeup.