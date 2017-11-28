Olay Luminous Whip Active Moisturizer Cream Perspective: front
Olay Luminous Whip Active Moisturizer Cream
Olay Luminous Whip Active Moisturizer Cream
Olay Luminous Whip Active Moisturizer Cream

1.7 ozUPC: 0007560919640
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • Light as Air with SPF 25: This powerful but feather-light moisturizer evens skin tone to give you a radiant glow while protecting you from sun damage.
  • Delightfully Whipped: We've taken our Luminous formula and whipped it with Active Rush Technology so it turns from cream to liquid on skin and absorbs instantly.
  • Science Meets Beauty: Our PearlOptics Science fades the look of dark spots, age spots, sun spots, and discoloration.
  • Instant Absorption: Our whipped formula leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth, never greasy.
  • Prime while you Moisturize: This will leave your skin with a matte finish and SPF protection so you can follow immediately with makeup.