Olay Luminous Whip delivers lasting radiance without the shine. This breakthrough facial moisturizer transforms from cream to liquid on contact for fast absorption and a breathable feel. You'll see skin that's smooth, matte and shine-free. Formulated with key tone and pore perfecting ingredients, this brightening moisturizer actively hydrates to even skin tone and minimize the appearance of pores. Its innovative Active Rush Technology features a unique three-dimensional structure that transforms from cream to liquid on skin to deliver potent ingredients in an ultra-lightweight form. Forget about that sticky or greasy feeling, have it all with Luminous Whip for powerful skincare with a light as air finish.

LIGHT AS AIR MOISTURE: This powerful but feather-light moisturizer evens skin tone to give you a radiant glow

DELIGHTFULLY WHIPPED: We've taken our Luminous formula and whipped it with Active Rush Technology so it turns from cream to liquid on skin and absorbs instantly

SCIENCE MEETS BEAUTY: Our PearlOptics Science fades the look of dark spots, age spots, sun spots and discoloration

INSTANT ABSORBTION: Our whipped formula leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth, never greasy

PRIME WHILE YOU MOISTURIZE: This will leave your skin with a matte finish so you can follow immediately with makeup