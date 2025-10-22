Turn shower time into a luxurious experience that lasts with Olay Moisture Ribbons Plus Shea Butter + Notes of Manuka Honey Body Wash. It's Olay's most indulgent moisturizing body wash, wrapping your body in a luxurious, rich lather. Its deep conditioning formula, infused with shea butter and the decadent scent of Manuka honey, leaves skin feeling soft and smooth long after you leave the shower. It's formulated by Olay Skin Experts for a rich moisturizing experience with every wash, so you can reveal the natural beauty of your skin.

INDULGE DAILY: Visibly transform your skin in just 2 weeks with our Moisture Ribbons Plus Body Wash with shea butter and notes of manuka honey, formulated with our most indulgent moisturizers its deep-conditioning formula leaves skin feeling soft and smooth

"B" IS FOR: Beautiful healthy skin you can see and feel