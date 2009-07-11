Hover to Zoom
Olay Moisturizing Face Lotion for Sensitive Skin
6 fl ozUPC: 0007560900749
Product Details
Instantly soothe dry, sensitive skin with Olay Moisturizing Lotion for Sensitive Skin. Lightweight, non-greasy, and fragrance-free, this lotion moisturizer gently restore skin's hydration with 12-hours of lasting moisture. It's formulated for sensitive skin with chamomile and aloe to instantly condition and reveal a soft, smooth, and supple complexion.
- Moisturizing face lotion gently soothes dry skin with 12 hours of long-lasting moisture
- Actively hydrates to help moisturize & soothe dry skin
- Lightweight, hydrating formula is fragrance-free & won't clog pores