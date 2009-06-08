Hover to Zoom
Olay Quench Ultra Moisture Shea Butter Body Lotion
11.8 fl ozUPC: 0007560902342
Purchase Options
Product Details
Olay Quench Ultra Moisture Body Lotion with shea butter is formulated to go beyond moisturization. The body lotion formula works within skin’s surface layers to nourish and improve skin’s barrier over time. After just one use, you’ll feel moisture that lasts all day. And with continued use, skin becomes noticeably soft, smooth and more resistant to everyday drying conditions. Experience 24-hour moisture from Olay Skincare in this Ultra Moisture Body Lotion with shea butter, vitamin E and vitamin B3. Go ahead and quench your skin from head to toe.
- Gives you skin that feels noticeably softer and smoother
- Strengthens skin's resistance to everyday drying conditions
- Replenishes dry skin with moisture
- Made with shea butter and Vitamins E and B3
- Locks in moisture for 24 hours