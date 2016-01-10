Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream with lightweight broad spectrum SPF 30 is a powerful anti aging moisturizer as well as a lightweight SPF, formulated with Amino-Peptides and Niacinamide (Vitamin B3), hydrates to plump and firm skin. The lightweight moisturizer immediately leaves skin hydrated and softens the look of fine lines and wrinkles, while simultaneously protecting your skin from the sun with Broad Spectrum SPF 30. It also firms the look of skin with plumping hydration. Help protect your skin from the #1 cause of early/premature skin aging-the sun - when used as directed with other sun protection measures.

Powerful Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer with Lightweight SPF 30, Hydrates to Regenerate Skin's Surface

Visible Wrinkle Results Start Day 1

Formula with Amino-Peptide Complex, Delivers Anti-Aging Ingredients 10 Layers Deep Into Skin's Surface

Fast-Absorbing, Non-Greasy Moisturizer with Sunscreen, Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Improves Skin's Texture in 4 Weeks