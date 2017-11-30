Olay Regenerist Whip delivers powerful wrinkle results without heaviness.

This breakthrough facial moisturizer transforms from cream to liquid on contact for fast absorption and a breathable feel. Formulated with advanced Amino-Peptide Complex II, this anti-aging moisturizer actively hydrates to improve elasticity and firm skin for a lifted look while diminishing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Skin is left with a smooth, matte and shine-free finish that doesn’t feel sticky or greasy. The light as air finish makes this moisturizer the perfect primer to help makeup set and stay throughout the day.