Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Olay Regenerist Whip Active Face Moisturizer
1.7 ozUPC: 0007560919636
Purchase Options
Product Details
Olay Regenerist Whip delivers powerful wrinkle results without heaviness.
This breakthrough facial moisturizer transforms from cream to liquid on contact for fast absorption and a breathable feel. Formulated with advanced Amino-Peptide Complex II, this anti-aging moisturizer actively hydrates to improve elasticity and firm skin for a lifted look while diminishing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Skin is left with a smooth, matte and shine-free finish that doesn’t feel sticky or greasy. The light as air finish makes this moisturizer the perfect primer to help makeup set and stay throughout the day.