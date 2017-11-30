Olay Regenerist Whip Fragrance-Free Active Face Moisturizer
Product Details
Weighty results without the weight! Our innovative Active Rush Technology features a unique three-dimensional structure that transforms skin to deliver powerful ingredients and sun protection in an ultra-lightweight form. Formulated with advanced Amino-Peptide Complex II, this moisturizer actively hydrates to improve elasticity and firm skin for a lifted look, while diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. You'll experience skin that's smooth, matte and shine-free. This fragrance free formula is free of parabens, dyes, phthalates and mineral oil. Forget about that sticky or greasy feeling, have it all with Regenerist Whip for powerful skincare with a light-as-air finish. We guarantee you'll love your OLAY product! If you are not satisfied, we'll give you your money back via a prepaid card. Must submit within 60 days of purchase. Call toll-free 1-855-845-9797 or visit olay.com/guarantee.
NO FRAGRANCE, PARABENS, PHTHALATES, MINERAL OIL, SYNTHETIC DYES
- LIGHT AS AIR MOISTURE: This powerful but feather-light moisturizer visibly evens skin tone to give you a radiant glow
- FRAGRANCE-FREE WHIPPED FORMULA: We've taken our Regenerist formula and whipped it with Active Rush Technology so it absorbs instantly
- SCIENCE MEETS BEAUTY: Formulated with advanced Amino-Peptide Complex II, this anti-aging moisturizer actively hydrates to improve elasticity and firm skin for a lifted look
- INSTANT ABSORBTION: Our whipped formula leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth, never greasy
- PRIME WHILE YOU MOISTURIZE: This will leave your skin with a matte finish so you can follow immediately with makeup
- WHEN LESS IS MORE: No fragrance, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, or synthetic dyes