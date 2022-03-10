Olay Total Effects is Olay's Preventative Anti-Aging Skin Care Collection. Total Effects Fragrance Free Anti-Aging SPF15 Broad Spectrum Moisturizer with VitaNiacin Complex II fights the 7 signs of aging. This creamy fragrance-free, vitamin-rich moisturizer deeply hydrates to nourish, replenishing skin's moisture barrier. This fragrance-free facial moisturizer helps protect from the #1 cause of visible skin aging, the sun, with an all in one, lightweight SPF moisturizer.

Total Effects Advanced Creamy Face Moisturizer Formula With SPF15 fights 7 signs of aging in 1 easy step for younger-looking skin

Vitamin-rich formula hydrates to nourish, replenishing skin's moisture barrier and SPF15 to help protect against the sun's harmful rays

7 benefits in 1: replenishes moisture, evens skin tone appearance, enhances brightness, visibly smoothes fine lines and wrinkles, minimizes the look of pores, restores firmness

Vitaniacin complex ii, with vitamins C & E, exfoliate to enhance skin's natural self-renewal process for healthier looking skin, while antioxidants defend against surface free radicals

Fragrance-free, oil free: will not clog pores, fast-absorbing, non-greasy formula