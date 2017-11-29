Hover to Zoom
Olay® Total Effects® Whip Face Moisturizer
1.7 ozUPC: 0007560919642
- LIGHT AS AIR MOISTURE: Experience our powerful but light, vitamin and antioxidant rich moisturizer that delivers healthy-looking skin.
- WHIPPED FORMULA: We've taken our Total Effects® formula and whipped it with Active Rush Technology so it turns from cream to liquid on skin and absorbs instantly.
- SCIENCE MEETS BEAUTY: Formulated with vitamins and antioxidants, this moisturizer actively nourishes your skin.
- INSTANT ABSORBTION: Our whipped formula leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth, never greasy.
- PRIME WHILE YOU MOISTURIZE: This will leave your skin with a matte finish so you can follow immediately with makeup.
- 7 BENEFITS: Replenishes moisture, evens tone, enhances brightness, smooths fine lines, minimizes the look of pores, restores firmness, and reduces dark spots.