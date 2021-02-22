Reveal beautiful, healthy-looking skin with Olay Ultra Moisture Body Wash with notes of Turmeric Golden Milk. Now formulated with Olay's Vitamin B3 Complex, it hydrates to plump surface skin cells, locking in your skin's natural moisture. Our advanced formula, with notes of Turmeric Golden Milk and Olay moisturizers, wraps your skin in a warm fragrance and leaves your skin spa-soft and touchably smooth. You can feel confident in your skincare routine with Olay.

Improve your skin: Improve skin three timesbetter*

Transform your shower experience: Our rich, nourishing formula pampers your skin, delivering long-lasting moisture to help treat dryness at the source

Indulge daily: Visibly transform your skin in just 14 days with our Ultra Moisture Body Wash with notes of Turmeric Golden Milk, leaving skin feeling smooth & looking healthy

Clinically proven: In a clinical study, experts noticed dry skin improvement in 95% of women

"B" is for beautiful: Now Olay's proprietary skin care formula, made with Vitamin B3 Complex, helps to transform your skin

*Versusthe leading body wash after 14 days, based on clinical moisture retention