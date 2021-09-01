Old Bay Hot Sauce Perspective: front
Old Bay Hot Sauce Perspective: left
Old Bay Hot Sauce Perspective: right
Old Bay Hot Sauce

10 fl ozUPC: 0007032801059
Product Details

Combines a premium blend of herbs and spices including celery salt, red and black pepper and paprika with a spicy kick to create that perfect hot sauce for any chef-inspired recipe.

  • Kosher
  • No added MSG

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
59.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium160mg7%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Hot Sauce ( Aged Red Cayenne Peppers , Distilled Vinegar , Water , Salt , Garlic Powder ) , Distilled Vinegar , Spices ( Including Celery Seed ) Salt , Paprika and Xanthan Gum ( Thickener ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More