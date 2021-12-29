Put enchiladas on the menu tonight with Old El Paso Mild Green Chile Enchilada Sauce. The delicious blend of green chile peppers and Mexican-inspired spices makes it a perfect simmer sauce for all your casseroles, salads, soups and other Mexican food. One can of this family favorite makes five 6-inch enchiladas for an easy weeknight meal.

Makes five 6-inch enchiladas with mild heat

Use for casseroles, soups and more

25 calories and 1 gram of total sugar per serving

Combine with Old El Paso flour tortillas and refried beans for a tasty enchilada dish

Contains one 10-ounce can of Old El Paso Mild Green Chile Enchilada Sauce