Old El Paso Mild Green Chile Enchilada Sauce
Old El Paso Mild Green Chile Enchilada Sauce Perspective: back
Old El Paso Mild Green Chile Enchilada Sauce Perspective: left
Old El Paso Mild Green Chile Enchilada Sauce Perspective: right
Old El Paso Mild Green Chile Enchilada Sauce

10 ozUPC: 0004600086101
Product Details

Put enchiladas on the menu tonight with Old El Paso Mild Green Chile Enchilada Sauce. The delicious blend of green chile peppers and Mexican-inspired spices makes it a perfect simmer sauce for all your casseroles, salads, soups and other Mexican food. One can of this family favorite makes five 6-inch enchiladas for an easy weeknight meal.

  • Makes five 6-inch enchiladas with mild heat
  • Use for casseroles, soups and more
  • 25 calories and 1 gram of total sugar per serving
  • Combine with Old El Paso flour tortillas and refried beans for a tasty enchilada dish
  • Contains one 10-ounce can of Old El Paso Mild Green Chile Enchilada Sauce

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (61 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium280mg12.17%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Green Chile Pepper Puree, Green Chiles, Modified Corn Starch, Soybean Oil.Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Sugar, Jalapeno Pepper, Citric Acid, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Corn Syrup Solids, Vinegar, Spice, Onion Powder, Natural Flavor, Garlic Powder, Artificial Color, Acetic Acid (Preservative), Calcium Chloride, Yeast Extract

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
