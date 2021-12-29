Old El Paso Mild Green Chile Enchilada Sauce
Product Details
Put enchiladas on the menu tonight with Old El Paso Mild Green Chile Enchilada Sauce. The delicious blend of green chile peppers and Mexican-inspired spices makes it a perfect simmer sauce for all your casseroles, salads, soups and other Mexican food. One can of this family favorite makes five 6-inch enchiladas for an easy weeknight meal.
- Makes five 6-inch enchiladas with mild heat
- Use for casseroles, soups and more
- 25 calories and 1 gram of total sugar per serving
- Combine with Old El Paso flour tortillas and refried beans for a tasty enchilada dish
- Contains one 10-ounce can of Old El Paso Mild Green Chile Enchilada Sauce
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Green Chile Pepper Puree, Green Chiles, Modified Corn Starch, Soybean Oil.Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Sugar, Jalapeno Pepper, Citric Acid, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Corn Syrup Solids, Vinegar, Spice, Onion Powder, Natural Flavor, Garlic Powder, Artificial Color, Acetic Acid (Preservative), Calcium Chloride, Yeast Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More