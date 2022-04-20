Old Spice® Men's Hydro Wash Body Wash is like a genie in a bottle that, with continued use, will make all your wishes come true, as long as those wishes are limited to: fighting dry skin at the source with a rich, creamy lather, removing clods of dirt from your body, and smelling great. It's probably the worst genie in a bottle in history, but it's an excellent body wash nonetheless. Smoother Swagger is a fresh merger of pure success and hints of crisp apple and fresh herbs. Old Spice® Men's Hydro Wash drop-kicks dirt and odor for you, so you can focus on higher pursuits like closing deals or teaching dolphins to speak.

2 in 1: lasting scent + hydration

Fight dry skin at the source

More odor blocking, sweat defending, and dirt destroying power than ever before

Legendary cleansing for legendary men