Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Old Spice® Classic After Shave
4.25 fl ozUPC: 0001204401069
Purchase Options
Product Details
With a buoy-shaped bottle and distinctive scent, Old Spice After Shave is as American as a man on a motorcycle jumping over a baseball stadium while singing the national anthem.
- Cool, crisp and clean
- The unmistakably masculine scent of Old Spice
- For after shaving
- For after showering
- For whenever you want to feel cool and refreshed