Old Spice Fresh Collection Deep Sea with Ocean Elements Antiperspirant & Deodorant Twin Pack
2 ct / 2.6 ozUPC: 0001204403015
- Deep Sea with Ocean Elements smells like the gentle breeze coming in off the ocean, wafting in with citrus and flowers from the village below
- The Fresher Collection has real freshness forged with real ingredients
- Tell your underarm odor to take a hike! And then take a hike in the opposite direction from your underarm odor
- Once you smell like nature, you'll forget about all of your problems
- Old Spice Invisible Solid Men's Anti-perspirant and Deodorant reduces armpit sweat, goes on invisible, and stays feeling dry