You're a clean-cut sort of guy. Make sure your hair looks the part, too. Keep it in line with Old Spice Pomade. It smooths things out and holds on moderately tight, weathering any storm life throws at you. Just rub a small amount in your hands and work it through damp or dry hair. You'll be looking strikingly handsome in less time than it takes for you to say ahoy to your barber. Speaking of barbers, yours will be stunned by this high-quality hair pomade. That's because it was inspired by barbers to make you look your most head-turningly seaworthy. No need to set sail, though - you'll be smelling like a fresh-coconut-and-tropical-wood vacation. Even from your couch.

KEEP IT IN PLACE: This hair pomade has a medium hold, which means your hair won't give in to soft breezes.

ZERO SHINE: You'll take a shine to this pomade if you're the kind of man who likes a no-shine finish.

MANLY SCENT: Smell like vacation with the scent of coconut and tropical wood.

BARBERSHOP QUALITY: Inspired by barbers and crafted for barbershop-quality results.

BE AMAZINGLY MANSOME: Feel like you just left the barbershop.