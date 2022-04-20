The best smells on earth are the smells that you haven't even smell yet. Whether that's true or not, it's impossible to prove us wrong, so don't even try. That's why we sought the freshness of the deep sea, one of the remotest places on Earth. It really makes you wonder if anyone has smelled the bottom of the sea before. Deep Scrub with Deep Sea Minerals smells like the sea: an unforgiving but—some would say—fair mistress, with the seaside smells of citrus and flowers. Old Spice Men's Body Wash gives you a deep-down scrub to purify your skin so you come out of the shower looking like a new man. So bring the scent of your adventures home or smell like adventures you haven't ventured yet. We won't judge. Just do you, guy.

Deep Scrub with Deep Sea Minerals smells like the gentle breeze coming in off the ocean, wafting in with citrus and flowers from the village below

The Fresher Collection has real freshness forged with real ingredients

Get a deep clean with minerals from the deep sea

Once you smell like nature, you'll forget about all of your problems and your life will be better and you'll finally get that promotion you know you deserve

Old Spice Men's Body Wash cleans away dirt and odor and all evidence that you've been sleeping outside because that's where you feel most at home now