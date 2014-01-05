Pure Sport...plus. Plus what? Nachos? Karaoke? Laser gloves? Hover pants? I guess we’ll never know. Because everyone who applies the Old Spice Pure Sport Plus Hydro Wash Body Wash to his body forgets all about dry skin and becomes far too successful to return our calls. Are you up all night worrying about whether or not this is a hydrating body wash? Don’t lose any more sleep, because it is. No seriously, it is.

2 in 1: Lasting Scent + Hydration

Fighting dry skin at the source

The Hardest Working Collection brings together more odor blocking, sweat defending, and dirt destroying power than ever before

Legendary cleansing for legendary men