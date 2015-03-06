You know how the bark on trees always looks cracked and chapped? Imagine how great they'd look if they would just learn to moisturize. Now you can show the world that you're smarter than a tree by moisturizing with Old Spice®. Moisturize with Shea Butter has berry and vanilla smells like an African plain in the dry season but moisturizes like an African plain in the wet season. Old Spice Men's Body Wash tells dirt and odor to go bother someone who hasn't cleaned with Old Spice® Men's Body Wash instead. So bring the scent of your adventures home or smell like adventures you haven't ventured yet. We won't judge. Just do you, guy.

Real freshness forged with real ingredients

Moisturizes your skin so it stays soft and healthy, not dry and cracked

Old Spice® Men's Body Wash cleans away dirt and odor and all evidence that you've been sleeping outside because that's where you feel most at home now.