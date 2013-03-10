Hover to Zoom
Old Spice Men Body Wash Wild Collection Bearglove Scent Pump
30 fl ozUPC: 0003700073359
Product Details
Old Spice Men's Body Wash cleans skin and throws odor out on its ear. Put a small amount in your hand, loofah, or washcloth in the shower, work up a lather, and use to clean your body. Bearglove scent has the smells of apple, citrus, and just a little spice to awake the forest-dweller in you.
- Answer the smell of the wild with Old Spice Wild Collection
- Bearglove scent commands grizzly-bear-level respect with smells of apple, citrus, and spice
- Old Spice Wild Bearglove Scent Body Wash for Men
- Protects against odor and cleans away dirt
- Step out of the shower fresher and manlier than ever