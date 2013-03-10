Old Spice Men's Body Wash cleans skin and throws odor out on its ear. Put a small amount in your hand, loofah, or washcloth in the shower, work up a lather, and use to clean your body. Bearglove scent has the smells of apple, citrus, and just a little spice to awake the forest-dweller in you.

Answer the smell of the wild with Old Spice Wild Collection

Bearglove scent commands grizzly-bear-level respect with smells of apple, citrus, and spice

Old Spice Wild Bearglove Scent Body Wash for Men

Protects against odor and cleans away dirt

Step out of the shower fresher and manlier than ever