The Old Spice Fresher collection of scents is all about discovering the freshness of nature, but after you've trekked to the most remote places on earth and you've made it home, you'll discover that the freshness was inside of you the whole time because you're already great, you just smell like a stinky human sometimes, but that's okay. Fiji with Palm Tree smells like a place where you don't need to wear pants or shoes or say hello to coworkers you don't like at the coffee machine. It has coconut and lavender scents, too. Old Spice Men's Body Wash tells dirt and odor to go bother someone else. So, bring the scent of your adventures home or smell like the adventures you haven't ventured yet. We won't judge. Just do you, guy.

Fiji with Palm Tree smells like an island vacation: fresh, breezy, and drenched in piña coladas

The Fresher Collection has real freshness forged with real ingredients

Clean away dirt, odor, and all evidence that you've been sleeping outside, because that's where you feel most at home now

Once you smell like nature, you'll forget about all your problems and your life will be better and you'll finally get that promotion you know you deserve

Step out of the shower fresher and manlier than ever