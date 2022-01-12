Old Spice Men Fresh Start Ultra Smooth Anti-Perspirant Perspective: front
Old Spice Men Fresh Start Ultra Smooth Anti-Perspirant Perspective: back
Old Spice Men Fresh Start Ultra Smooth Anti-Perspirant Perspective: left
Old Spice Men Fresh Start Ultra Smooth Anti-Perspirant Perspective: right
Old Spice Men Fresh Start Ultra Smooth Anti-Perspirant

2.6 ozUPC: 0001204404392
Product Details

You didn't wake up today to be mediocre. You shouldn't smell mediocre either. Start being more-ocre with Old Spice Fresh Start Invisible Solid antiperspirant deodorant. The Old Spice Ultra Smooth collection has superior formulas that glide on clear to make you an ultra-smooth man. With 48-hour proven sweat protection backed by dermatologists, Old Spice Fresh Start Invisible Solid antiperspirant deodorant keeps you feeling dry all day.

  • Introducing the Old Spice Ultra Smooth Collection with superior formulas to make you an ultra-smooth man
  • Superior wetness protection backed by dermatologists
  • Glides on smooth with a featherweight feel that won't cause irritation
  • Old Spice Ultra Smooth Invisible Solid goes on clear to reduce white marks? on clothes
  • Get 48 hours of proven sweat protection with wicking technology that keeps you dry all day