Old Spice Men Fresh Start Ultra Smooth Deodorant
3.0 ozUPC: 0001204404397
Product Details
You didn't wake up today to be mediocre. You shouldn't smell mediocre either. Start being more-ocre with Old Spice Fresh Start Deodorant. The Old Spice Ultra Smooth collection has superior formulas that glide on clear to make you an ultra-smooth man. With 48-hour proven odor protection and no unnecessary chemicals, Old Spice Fresh Start Deodorant keeps you feeling fresh all day.
- Introducing the Old Spice Ultra Smooth Collection with superior formulas to make you an ultra-smooth man
- Superior odor protection free of unnecessary chemicals like aluminum
- Glides on smooth with a featherweight feel that won't cause irritation
- Old Spice Ultra Smooth Deodorant goes on clear to reduce white marks? on clothes
- Get 48 hours of proven odor protection with time-released odor control that keeps you smelling as great at the end of the day as you did in the morning