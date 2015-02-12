Climb the tallest tree. Sail the widest ocean. Discover the heretofore undiscoverable. Why? Smellventure, my friend, smellventure. Bring the aromas of your far-off conquests home and then slather them all over your body. Fiji has the fresh coconut and tropical wood scents of a relaxing, half-remembered dream that you later remembered and then willed into reality. Old Spice Men's Invisible Solid Antiperspirant and Deodorant reduces armpit sweat, goes on invisible, and stays feeling dry. So cast your eyes towards the horizon, and then go get it and bring it back here so we can see what it looks like.

