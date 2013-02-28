Deep in every man, beneath the people clothes and remembering how to drive, beats the heart of a wild animal. Old Spice Bearglove Body Wash for men washes away dirt and odor with ease—unleashing a clean feeling with a ridiculously long-lasting scent. This powerful body wash has an improved formula resulting in long-lasting lather, so you can get thoroughly clean and know it. The scent features a lively, fresh take on apple, with masculine notes of zesty citrus, crisp greens, and a touch of spice notes for added fullness. Dare we say, this is one sniffworthy scent. Confidently climb the ladder of success without fear of slipping with Old Spice Bearglove Body Wash for men.

Bearglove scent commands grizzly-bear-level respect with smells of apple, citrus, and spice

Step out of the shower fresher and manlier than ever

Protects against odor and cleans away dirt

Answer the smell of the wild with Old Spice Wild Collection

Refreshing lather drop-kicks dirt and odor, does a clothesline on them and then slams them with a folding chair