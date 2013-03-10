Old Spice Krakengard Body Wash for men washes away dirt and odor with ease - unleashing a clean feeling with a ridiculously long-lasting scent. This powerful body wash has an improved formula resulting in long-lasting lather, so you can get thoroughly clean and know it. The scent features a classic masculine fragrance with modern embellishments, including a blend of citrus fruit, fresh herb, and precious wood notes. Dare we say, this is one sniffworthy scent. The first rule of the kraken is, Shhh, don't tell anyone how good I smell.

Krakengard smells like citrus, fresh herbs, and the unspeakable power of the ancient ocean.

Step out of the shower fresher and manlier than ever

Protects against odor and cleans away dirt