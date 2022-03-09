Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Old Spice® NightPanther Men's Body Wash
21 fl ozUPC: 0003700066397
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Old Spice® NightPanther Body Wash for men washes away dirt and odor with ease – unleashing a clean feeling with a ridiculously long-lasting scent. This powerful body wash has an improved formula resulting in long-lasting lather, so you can get thoroughly clean and know it. The scent features a rich, gourmet fragrance with a dark chocolate and creamy vanilla note core enclosed with spicy citrus and herbal notes. Dare we say, this is one sniffworthy scent.
- Cleans away dirt and odor with long-lasting lather and the ridiculously long-lasting fresh scent of sandalwood and chocolate
- Stay sniffworthy longer with an improved longer lasting scent that leaves you sniffworthy all day long
- Get thoroughly clean with 3X Defense from Old Spice® Men's Body Wash and unleash clean, lather, and lasting scent