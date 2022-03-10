The Red Collection is a bleak, maze-like environment where lasers fire in random directions and the sky is always filled with lightning. Odor never dares enter the Red Collection. The Old Spice man, on the other hand, flourishes in the Red Collection, throwing touchdowns, doing recon, and saving females from danger, all while smelling great. Swagger has the undeniable scent of masculinity, which happens to smell like lime and cedarwood. Old Spice Invisible Solid Men's Antiperspirant and Deodorant reduces armpit sweat, goes on invisible, and stays feeling dry.

Swagger is the scent of confidence, which happens to smell like lime and cedarwood

Old Spice Invisible Solid Men's Antiperspirant and Deodorant reduces armpit sweat, goes on invisible, and stays feeling dry

Fade-resistant scent technology

Old Spice Red Collection has exceptional scents for exceptional gents

Old Spice Mens Deodorant, Swagger Scent Red Collection, Deodorant for Men