Old World Bakery Whole Wheat Pita Bread
12 ozUPC: 0007452400200
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pita (57 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7.08%
Total Carbohydrate20g6.67%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
Calcium100mg10%
Iron1.8mg10%
Niacin3.6mg18%
Riboflavin0.27mg15.88%
Thiamin0.45mg30%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Stone Ground Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Yeast, Calcium Propionate (Preservative).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
