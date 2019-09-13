OM Organic Cordyceps Mushroom Nutrition Supplement Powder
Product Details
Originally discovered by Tibetan herdsman at high altitudes, Cordyceps optimizes oxygen uptake and delivery to increase vitality and endurance.* Awaken energy, improve cardio and ignite your inner strength.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Certified , 100% , Organic , Cordyceps Militaris ( Cordyceps ) Mycelial Biomass Powder , Cultured , on , Organic Oats
Allergen Info
Contains Oats. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More