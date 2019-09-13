OM Organic Cordyceps Mushroom Nutrition Supplement Powder Perspective: front
OM Organic Cordyceps Mushroom Nutrition Supplement Powder

3.5 ozUPC: 0089239200200
Product Details

Originally discovered by Tibetan herdsman at high altitudes, Cordyceps optimizes oxygen uptake and delivery to increase vitality and endurance.* Awaken energy, improve cardio and ignite your inner strength.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Certified , 100% , Organic , Cordyceps Militaris ( Cordyceps ) Mycelial Biomass Powder , Cultured , on , Organic Oats

Allergen Info
Contains Oats. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More