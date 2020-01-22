Om Organic Lions Mane Mushroom Nutrition Supplement Powder
Product Details
Focus and spark your mind for brilliant cognitive function.* Health food for your brain to inspire clarity, creativity and mood.* Recognized to regenerate nerve health, Lion’s Made is reported in many studies to stimulate the synthesis of Nerve Growth Factor (NGF), a protein that promotes the growth and normal function of nerve cells.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Mushroom : Lions Mane ( Hericium Erinaceus ) Mycelial Biomass and Fruit Body Powder , Cultured On : Organic Oats .
Allergen Info
Contains Oats. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More