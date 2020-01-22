Om Organic Lions Mane Mushroom Nutrition Supplement Powder Perspective: front
Om Organic Lions Mane Mushroom Nutrition Supplement Powder

3.5 ozUPC: 0089239200209
Focus and spark your mind for brilliant cognitive function.* Health food for your brain to inspire clarity, creativity and mood.* Recognized to regenerate nerve health, Lion’s Made is reported in many studies to stimulate the synthesis of Nerve Growth Factor (NGF), a protein that promotes the growth and normal function of nerve cells.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Mushroom : Lions Mane ( Hericium Erinaceus ) Mycelial Biomass and Fruit Body Powder , Cultured On : Organic Oats .

Allergen Info
Contains Oats. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
