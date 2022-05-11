Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
On The Border® Cafe Style Tortilla Chips
11 ozUPC: 0078113871011
Purchase Options
Product Details
- No Artificial Flavors or Colors
- No Preservatives
- 0g Trans Fat per serving
- Made with Sea Salt
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat4.5g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium19mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium56mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Canola, Corn, Cottonseed, Safflower, and/or Soybean Oil), and Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More