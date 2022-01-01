Hover to Zoom
On the Border® Cantina Thins Tortilla Chips Fiesta Size
15 ozUPC: 0078113871515
Product Details
- Gluten free
- No artificial preservatives or colors
- No preservatives
- Made with sea salt
- 0g trans fat per serving
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g14%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat4.5g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium120mg5%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium19.9mg2%
Iron0mg
Potassium65mg2%
Vitamin D0International Unit
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn , Vegetable Oil ( Contains : One Or More of : the Following : Canola , Corn , Cottonseed , Safflower , and/or Soybean Oil ) and Sea Salt .
Allergen Info
Free from Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.