On the Border® Cantina Thins Tortilla Chips

9.13 ozUPC: 0078113871509
Product Details

  • No Artificial Flavors or Colors
  • No Preservatives
  • 0g Trans Far per serving
  • Made with Sea Salt
  • Gluten Free

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat4.5g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium120mg5.22%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium65mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Canola, Corn, Cottonseed, Safflower, and/or Soybean Oil), and Sea Salt.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

