On The Border Salsa Con Queso Dip
Product Details
As if chips and salsa aren’t delicious enough, adding cheese takes taste to another level. Our creamy Salsa Con Queso is made with a blend of real cheese, green chiles, diced jalapenos, and red bell peppers for a depth of heat and texture.
- Made with real cheese
- Contains 4 types of peppers
- Gluten free
- No MSG
- Low cholesterol
- No artificial flavors
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Monterey Jack Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Soybean Oil, Maltodextrin, Jalapeno Peppers, Modified Corn Starch, Red Bell Peppers, Whey Protein Concentrate, Contains Less Than 2% of: Green Chiles, Salt, Diced Tomatoes in Juice, Sodium Phosphate, Natural Flavor, Datem, Sodium Citrate, Lactic Acid, Vinegar, Sodium Alginate, Sorbic Acid (Preservative), Xanthan Gum, Dried Red and/or Green Bell Peppers, Spices, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Artificial Color (Yellow 5 and Yellow 6), and Tomato Powder.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More