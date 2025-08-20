On The Border Salsa Con Queso Dip Perspective: front
On The Border Salsa Con Queso Dip

15.5 ozUPC: 0078113880215
As if chips and salsa aren’t delicious enough, adding cheese takes taste to another level. Our creamy Salsa Con Queso is made with a blend of real cheese, green chiles, diced jalapenos, and red bell peppers for a depth of heat and texture.

  • Made with real cheese
  • Contains 4 types of peppers
  • Gluten free
  • No MSG
  • Low cholesterol
  • No artificial flavors

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (34 g)
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium270mg11.74%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Water, Monterey Jack Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Soybean Oil, Maltodextrin, Jalapeno Peppers, Modified Corn Starch, Red Bell Peppers, Whey Protein Concentrate, Contains Less Than 2% of: Green Chiles, Salt, Diced Tomatoes in Juice, Sodium Phosphate, Natural Flavor, Datem, Sodium Citrate, Lactic Acid, Vinegar, Sodium Alginate, Sorbic Acid (Preservative), Xanthan Gum, Dried Red and/or Green Bell Peppers, Spices, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Artificial Color (Yellow 5 and Yellow 6), and Tomato Powder.

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

