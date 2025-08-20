Ingredients

Water, Monterey Jack Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Soybean Oil, Maltodextrin, Jalapeno Peppers, Modified Corn Starch, Red Bell Peppers, Whey Protein Concentrate, Contains Less Than 2% of: Green Chiles, Salt, Diced Tomatoes in Juice, Sodium Phosphate, Natural Flavor, Datem, Sodium Citrate, Lactic Acid, Vinegar, Sodium Alginate, Sorbic Acid (Preservative), Xanthan Gum, Dried Red and/or Green Bell Peppers, Spices, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Artificial Color (Yellow 5 and Yellow 6), and Tomato Powder.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More