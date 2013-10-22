Hover to Zoom
Once Again Organic Unsweetened Creamy Cashew Butter
16 ozUPC: 0004408253341
Product Details
Only the finest organically grown cashews are chosen to create the super creamy Organic Cashew Butter.
Benefits:
- Organic
- Non-GMO Verified
- Vegan
- Kosher
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19.23%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein5g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.8mg10%
Potassium188mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dry Roasted Organically Grown Cashews, Organic Sunflower Oil.May Contain Occasional Stem or Shell Fragment
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
