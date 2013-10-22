Ingredients

Dry Roasted Organically Grown Cashews, Organic Sunflower Oil.May Contain Occasional Stem or Shell Fragment

Allergen Info

Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More