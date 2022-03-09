Once Again Organic Unsweetened & Lightly Toasted Salt Free Creamy Almond Butter
Product Details
One delicious ingredient: organic almonds! The employee owners carefully select only the finest organic almonds available. Lightly toasted organic unblanched almonds are milled to create the tasty Lightly Toasted Almond Butter. They packaged in glass jars to preserve the flavor profile and maximize the shelf life of their products and glass is conductive to recyling.
- Organic
- Non-GMO Verified
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Ingredient: Lightly Toasted Unblanched Organic Almonds
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
