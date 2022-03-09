Once Again Organic Unsweetened & Lightly Toasted Salt Free Creamy Almond Butter Perspective: front
Once Again Organic Unsweetened & Lightly Toasted Salt Free Creamy Almond Butter

16 ozUPC: 0004408253461
Product Details

One delicious ingredient: organic almonds! The employee owners carefully select only the finest organic almonds available. Lightly toasted organic unblanched almonds are milled to create the tasty Lightly Toasted Almond Butter. They packaged in glass jars to preserve the flavor profile and maximize the shelf life of their products and glass is conductive to recyling.

  • Organic
  • Non-GMO Verified
  • Gluten Free

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
Calcium78mg6%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium188mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Ingredient: Lightly Toasted Unblanched Organic Almonds

Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
