Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2tbsp (30 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 200

% Daily value*

Total Fat 16g 20.51% Saturated Fat 1.5g 7.5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 4g 1.45% Dietary Fiber 3g 10.71% Sugar 1g

Protein 8g

Calcium 78mg 6%

Iron 1.1mg 6%

Potassium 188mg 4%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%