Once Again Unsweetened & Roasted Salt Free Creamy Almond Butter
16 ozUPC: 0004408203441
Product Details
Unblanched almonds are dry roasted and milled to create our creamy almond butter. Oil separation occurs naturally. To prevent, stir and refrigerate or freeze. Packaged in aglass jar from mostly recycled glass.
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO Verified
- Kosher
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar1g
Protein8g
Calcium78mg6%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium188mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ingredient: Dry Roasted Unblanched Almonds
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
