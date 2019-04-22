Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
One A Day® Energy Multivitamin Tablets
50 ctUPC: 0001650058700
Purchase Options
Product Details
One A Day® Energy is a complete multivitamin with B-Vitamins to support physical energy by helping convert food to fuel and caffeine to support mental alertness.*
- Contains about as much caffeine as a cup of coffee (90 mg)
- Contains key nutrients likeVitamins A, B6, C, E, D, K, Riboflavin, Niacin, and Thiamin
- Formulated to support:* physical energy by helping convert food to fuel, mental alertness, immune health, and bonehealth
- Adults should take one tablet daily, with food
- One A Day Energy Multivitamin is gluten free and does not contain artificial flavors or sweeteners
*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.