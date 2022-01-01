Hover to Zoom
One A Day TruBiotics Daily Probiotic Supplement Capsules
60 ctUPC: 0001650056723
Product Details
- Does Not Contain Animal-based Gelatin
- Naturally Helps Support Digestive & Immune Health
- Replenishes Good Bacteria to Help Maintain Digestive Balance
- Supports the 70% of Your Immune System Found in the Digestive Tract
- 60 Day Supply with TruePreserve®, a Canister Designed to Safeguard the Live and Active Probiotics
- Value Size
- Gluten Free
- Soy Free
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Anhydrous Sugar , Skim Milk , Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose ; Less Than 2% Of : Inositol , Magnesium Stearate , Sodium Ascorbate , Sodium Glutamate , Titanium Dioxide ( Color ) , Yeast Extract , ( Proprietary Blend : ( Lactobacillus Acidophilus La-5 , Bifidobacterium Animalis Bb-12 )
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More