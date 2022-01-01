Ingredients

Anhydrous Sugar , Skim Milk , Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose ; Less Than 2% Of : Inositol , Magnesium Stearate , Sodium Ascorbate , Sodium Glutamate , Titanium Dioxide ( Color ) , Yeast Extract , ( Proprietary Blend : ( Lactobacillus Acidophilus La-5 , Bifidobacterium Animalis Bb-12 )

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ...