One A Day Teen for Her Vitacraves Gummies is an easy to take gummy that contains key nutrients specially selected to support the overall health of teenage girls. Here’s one thing parents and teens can agree on: a gummy vitamin specially formulated to provide nutritional support with key nutrients for young women as they grow up healthy and strong.

Supports Bone health with Vitamin D

Supports Immune health with Vitamins A, C, D and E

Supports physical energy by helping convert food to fuel with Vitamins B6, B12, Biotin and Niacin

Free of Artificial Sweeteners, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Fish/Crustacean Shellfish Allergens

Free of Diary (Milk) Allergen, Egg Allergen and Soy Allergen