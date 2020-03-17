One A Day® Women's 50+ Healthy Advantage Multivitamin / Multimineral Supplemental Tablets
Formulated With Key Nutrients To Support:*
- Heart Health††
- Immune Health
- Healthy Brain Function
- Bone Health
- Joint Health
- Addresses Your Health Concerns As You Age
- Made in the USA of US & Imported Materials
- Supports Healthy Brain Function With B Vitamins*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Calcium Carbonate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Ascorbic Acid , Magnesium Oxide , Maltodextrin , Zinc Oxide , Dl-alpha-tocopheryl Acetate , Croscarmellose Sodium ; Less Than 2% Of : Artificial Flavors , Beta-carotene , Biotin , Cholecalciferol , Chromium Chloride , Cupric Oxide , Cyanocobalamin , D-Calcium Pantothenate , Yellow #5 ( Tartrazine ) Lake , Yellow #6 Lake , Folic Acid , Gelatin , Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Manganese Sulfate , Niacinamide , Phytonadione , Polyethylene Glycol , Potassium Iodide , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride , Riboflavin , Silicon Dioxide , Sodium Molybdate , Sodium Selenite , Stearic Acid , Thiamine Mononitrate , Titanium Dioxide ( Color ) , Vitamin A Acetate .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More