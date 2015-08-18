Hover to Zoom
One Degree Organic Foods Flour Sprouted Spelt Flour
32 OzUPC: 0067562510863
Product Details
In your own kitchen, this spelt flour is a perfectly delicious 1 to 1 substitute for regular wheat flour!
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Vegan
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size30g (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.77%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate21g7%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar2g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.4mg7.78%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ingredient: Organic Sprouted Spelt Flour
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible