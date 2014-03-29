Hover to Zoom
One Degree Organic Foods Gluten Free Sprouted Brown Rice Cacao Crisps
10 ozUPC: 0067562535501
- Lightly sweetened with organic coconut sugar
- Just 4 simple gluten-free ingredients
- We source only pure ingredients
- All ingredients from farmers we know
- Rich and toasty organic brown rice cereal with cacao
- Non GMO Project Verified
- USDA Organic
- 100% transparency
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.75cup (35 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium105mg4.57%
Total Carbohydrate28g10.18%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar10g
Protein2g
Calcium16mg2%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Sprouted Whole Grain Brown Rice, Organic Coconut Sugar, Organic Cacao, Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Sunflower Lecithin, Unrefined Salt, Tocopherols (Vitamin E).
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
