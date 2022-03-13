One Degree Organic Foods Organic Sprouted Oat Granola Cinnamon Flax
Product Details
We Set Out to Change the World - and Sprouted the Oat
The day we sprouted the oat was a great day for breakfast. Sure, Mother Nature beat us to it, but for granola it was an uncommon achievement. Suddenly, the incredibly lovable oat was even more healthy. Once sprouted, it brought a richer array of nutrients to the table. And once we matched our new discovery with the best sweetener we could find - coconut palm sugar from Java - every day became a great day for breakfast.
We invite you to enjoy this rare combination in our Sprouted Cinnamon Flax Granola. We''ve added cinnamon from Sumatra and pure organic flax to the mix - all powered by those deliciously liberated whole grains, our happily sprouted oats.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Organic Oats , Organic Coconut Palm Sugar , Organic Flax , Organic Sunflower Oil , Organic Cinnamon , Unrefined , Salt , Tocopherols ( Vitamin E ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Oats,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
